At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

Bill Clinton tried to replicate that diplomatic alchemy when he invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to Camp David for Mideast peace talks in 2000. After two weeks of negotiations, the summit ended without an agreement.

George W. Bush visited the camp frequently, using it to entertain an array of foreign leaders as well as for a Cabinet retreat to plot out his administration’s response to the Sept. 11 attacks.

In 2012, Obama hosted the Group of Eight summit for world leaders there, after Occupy Wall Street protests made his hometown of Chicago out of the question. World leaders stayed in the compound’s 12 cabins, and could spend their free time mingling on the grounds.

Trump spent little time there and didn’t host any foreign dignitaries. He once joked to a reporter: “You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”

But Giorgione said he expected that Biden, with his appreciation for diplomacy, would likely use the space to host foreign leaders after the coronavirus pandemic, which has precluded most in-person gatherings, is under control. He said when foreign leaders descend on Camp David, it can be like an “adult sleepover.”