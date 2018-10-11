Try 1 month for 99¢

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner says a criminal investigation into his administration's handling of a Legionnaires' disease crisis at the state-run veterans home in Quincy is a "shameful abuse of power" by Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

The question about the crisis that has led to the deaths of 14 residents at the home since 2015 was the first one that Rauner was asked in his final televised debate against Democratic gubernatorial challenger J.B. Pritzker. Rauner has faced stiff criticism for his handling of the matter.

Rauner says the investigation is designed to divert attention from an allegation by Cook County officials that Pritzker fraudulently got a $330,000 tax break by pulling toilets from a home. Pritzker denies wrongdoing but has agreed to repay the money. Rauner says it's a potentially criminal act.

