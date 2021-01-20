At least $1.6 million spent on Washington Capitol security

Inslee activated the guard members ahead of the Jan. 11 start of the legislative session amid security concerns at statehouses across the country.

Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright said there have been no incidents at the Capitol over the last few days. Other than a few dozen protesters at the Capitol on the first day of session, the campus has been quiet.

“We do think that our security posture over the last week has contributed to that success,” he said. “We were charged with the mission of protecting the campus grounds and to make sure that the democratic process goes on uninterrupted, and we feel that we have been successful up to this point."

Capitol campus buildings are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Loftis said the costs don’t include projections for security in the coming days, and he said there are currently meetings on how much longer the enhanced security will remain in place.

“We are all hopeful that if we have a calm day today that we will be able to see a gradual draw down over the next few days,” he said.

Loftis said that while some may question the costs of the security detail, that expanded presence kept the peace.