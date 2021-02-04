At least 2 seals die after caught in Hawaii fishing nets

HONOLULU (AP) — Postmortem exams show at least two of three Hawaiian monk seals found on Kauai last year died after they were caught in fishing nets.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determined the seals likely drowned after becoming entangled in gillnets, KITV-TV reported Wednesday.

The agency used lab tests and information from law enforcement to analyze the deaths of the animals discovered in September, November and December.

One of the three seals was severely decomposed, causing difficulty in determining an exact cause of death.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the majority of fishers in Hawaii practice safe fishing, but some gillnet fishers and others “fish recklessly, with devastating impact on native and endangered species.”

The NOAA Fisheries website describes a gillnet as “a wall of netting that hangs in the water column, typically made of monofilament or multifilament nylon.”