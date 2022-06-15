At least 4 Republican SC House members lose primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — At least four Republican South Carolina House members lost their reelection bids in Tuesday's primaries with a few other facing runoffs or margins so slim they will need recounts.

House Education and Public Works Committee Chairwoman Rita Allison lost her race in Spartanburg County.

Allison had been in the House for 24 years over two stints, being elected for the second go around in 2008. She was defeated by registered nurse Robert Harris, who said the 2020 election spurred him to enter politics.

Also losing his Republican primary Tuesday was former House Ways and Means Committee chairman Brian White. He had represented his Anderson County district since 2000. White was one of the chamber's most powerful members before then-House Speaker Jay Lucas removed him from the budget writing committee in 2019.

White was defeated by April Cromer. a businesswoman who supports term limits and open carry of guns.

Other House Republicans who lost primaries were Lin Bennett from Charleston, elected in 2016, and Vic Dabney from Camden, elected in 2020.

Rep. West Cox from Piedmont also may lose. One of his opponents, Thomas Beach, appears to have received just over 50% of the vote, although the margin to make that threshold was quite thin.

Rep. Micah Caskey from West Columbia looks to have defeated his Republican opponent by a very slim margin, while Rep. Neal Collins from Pickens appears to have avoided a runoff by his own slim margin.

On the Democratic side, Reps. Cezar McKnight and Roger Kirby appear headed to a runoff after they were put together in the same Williamsburg County district.

In Richland County, Rep. Jermaine Johnson appeared to have a small lead over Rep. Wendy Brawley after they were drawn into the same district. But it wasn't clear if Johnson had enough votes to avoid a runoff.

