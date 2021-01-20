At least 4 Tennessee men receive presidential pardons

Smith said on Wednesday that as a convicted felon it was actually easier to found a business than to get hired by one. Even so, the collateral consequences of his conviction have followed him for 25 years. He has had trouble getting loans, life insurance, business licenses and basic car insurance. He hasn't been able to vote or go hunting with his son. He even had trouble getting inside a prison to do volunteer work.

“So many things just hold you back, and they never go away,” Smith said.

Smith served on Gov. Bill Lee's Tennessee Criminal Justice Investment Task Force, and Lee was among those supporting his pardon.

Lee also wrote a letter of support for pardoned Nashvillian David Miller, who was convicted of making a false statement to a bank, but is now the development director at the prison ministry Men of Valor.

“I have personally seen the meaningful, positive impact that Mr. Miller has had on others who are trying to improve themselves while in prison and after release,” Lee wrote to Trump. “He is an inspiration to those he serves.”