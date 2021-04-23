At least half New Mexico's students choose in-person classes

“We actually have grandparents raising kids,” said Vermillion. “There’s some people — and my wife’s one of them — who were still kind of in PTSD from the whole thing. And they’re still just a little cautious about, you know, sending their kids back into an environment where there’s any kind of a risk at all.”

New Mexico's return to in-person learning followed a campaign to vaccinate school workers in March. Over 85% of pre-K through college educators who signed up on the state’s vaccine and testing website have received one dose of the vaccine and 72% are fully vaccinated.

Next week, state health officials will make it easier for residents including those 16 and older to schedule and receive a COVID-19 vaccines. Minors can only get the Pfizer vaccine for now and need a guardian to sign a permission form.

“What we’re hoping to do is to work with local schools and school districts to reach out to those 16- and 17-year-olds before they go off for the summer to do various things,” Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “It’s important that we work with their parents,” Collins said.

Associated Press writer Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

