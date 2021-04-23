At least half of New Mexico students take in-person classes

The high in-person attendance rate was made possible by a change in Centers for Disease Control guidance calling for three feet (0.9 meters) of distance between students instead of six feet (1.8 meters), Vermillion said. While classroom furniture had to be shuffled, the change made it possible to fit the entire student population into the same school, he said.

Some students have remained in remote learning due as a health precaution.

“We actually have grandparents raising kids,” Vermillion said. “There’s some people — and my wife’s one of them — who were still kind of in PTSD from the whole thing. And they’re still just a little cautious about, you know, sending their kids back into an environment where there’s any kind of a risk at all.”

The return to in-person learning followed a campaign to vaccinate school workers in March. Over 85% of pre-K through college educators who signed up have received one dose of vaccine and 72% are fully vaccinated.

Among other residents, minors can only get the Pfizer vaccine for now and need a guardian to sign a permission form.