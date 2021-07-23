At odds on myriad issues, US, Russia to hold strategic talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will hold the first round of strategic and arms control talks of the Biden administration next week in Switzerland, the two countries announced on Friday.

Wednesday’s discussions in Geneva come as the two countries are embroiled in myriad disputes ranging from weapons systems to cyberattacks, Ukraine and allegations of Russian interference in U.S. elections.

However, the Geneva talks are expected to deal mainly with strategic stability issues as Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed during their meeting in the same Swiss city last month.

“This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialogue between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures,” the State Department said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is currently traveling in Asia and will meet China's foreign minister on Sunday, will lead the U.S. delegation, accompanied by the newly confirmed top U.S. arms control diplomat, Bonnie Jenkins. Russia's team will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.