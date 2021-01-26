At session start, NC legislators pitch consensus with Cooper

Republicans, meanwhile, will have to decide whether to advance again other legislation Cooper vetoed in 2019, such as those addressing late-term abortions and forcing sheriffs to assist federal immigration agents. New House Minority Leader Robert Reives, a Chatham County Democrat, said it would be the wrong time to do so.

“People are hurting and we’re coming through a really tumultuous time as a country, and I just think that to get into divisive issues right now for either (party) would just be irresponsible,” Reives said. Republicans also are floating ideas to rein in a governor's emergency powers during a pandemic and to address permanently a legal fight last fall over absentee ballots.

The Republican calculus to override Cooper’s vetoes is now improved in the House, where only at least three Democrats are needed to overcome a veto, instead of seven. But two Democratic senators now would have to jump ship, instead of one. And Senate Democrats stuck together the past two years.

COVID-19 already has created challenges for lawmakers to pass a biennial budget before July 1. Staff economists at the legislature and Cooper’s budget office have not issued a revenue forecast since last May because of uncertainty associated with the economy and tax revenues.