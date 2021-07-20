At six months, Biden convenes Cabinet but roadblocks loom

“Time flies when we’re having fun,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki quipped at her briefing, previewing the six-month-mark meeting.

Biden was flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Vice President Kamala Harris sat across the table while some of the president’s most influential aides, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, lined the walls.

The scene looked far different from Biden’s first Cabinet meeting, held in March, which took place in the more spacious East Room to allow for social distancing. All attendees that day, including the president, wore masks. There were none in sight on Tuesday.

The meeting lacked the over-the-top praise of the chief executive that defined former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meetings. But Biden took the opportunity to push for his two-track legislative plan, believing that it was key to jump starting “an economic boom for some time to come.”

“The American people are overwhelmingly supportive of our plan,” the president said. "That’s the part that a lot of our friends on the other team kind of miss.”

Though Biden enjoys largely positive public polling, there are clouds on the horizon.