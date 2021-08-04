 Skip to main content
Athens approves site for government-sanctioned homeless camp
AP

Athens approves site for government-sanctioned homeless camp

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Local leaders in Athens have decided on a site for a government-sanctioned homeless camp.

The Athens-Clarke County Commission on Tuesday voted to approve the North Athens School as the spot for the encampment.

The vote was tied - with five commissioners for it and five against. Mayor Kelly Girtz voted yes to break the tie, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Public comments at Tuesday’s meeting were mostly in opposition to the site, with only a few speakers in favor of it. The general concerns focused on trash and waste, and concerns that it will attract more homeless people to Athens, the newspaper reported.

Commissioners will now accept proposals from potential third-party operators for the encampment.

