Athletes, worker sue over vaccine rules at Michigan colleges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University challenged the school's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs.

The lawsuit came days after a Michigan State University employee sued to block its mandate, which is broader and applies to all students, faculty and staff.

The players — Emily Dahl, Hannah Redoute, Bailey Kornhorn and Morgan Otteson — said Western Michigan on Aug. 12 required them to get a shot by month's end or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions to , according to their federal case filed in Grand Rapids, which noted the school in Kalamazoo does not require the general student body to be vaccinated.

“Defendants' policies violate the First Amendment by punishing students who exercise their religious beliefs in connection with their personal medical decisions," said the suit, which was brought by the Lansing-based Great Lakes Justice Center on the eve of the athletic department's deadline. The group has filed various lawsuits challenging pandemic restrictions including masking requirements.

Western Michigan said it has a “compelling interest” in acting to avoid the “significant risk” of an outbreak due to unvaccinated athletes.