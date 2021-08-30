Athletes, worker sue over vaccine rules at Michigan colleges

“Prohibiting unvaccinated members of the teams from engaging in practices and competition is the only effective manner of accomplishing this compelling interest,” the school said in a statement. It said affected athletes will not lose scholarships and remain students in good standing to pursue their education.

The Michigan State plaintiff is Jeanna Norris, 37, a supervisory administrative associate and fiscal officer who said she has natural immunity — confirmed with two recent antibody tests — because she had COVID-19 last November. The complaint seeks class-action status for other school employees who have been infected with the coronavirus. It was filed Friday by the Washington-based New Civil Liberties Alliance.

Michigan State had no comment.

Western Michigan's rule applies to all student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff. One plaintiff said she believes God has given her the strength to naturally fight illnesses. Another said she trusts the Lord and getting vaccinated would go against her conscience.