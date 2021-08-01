Atlanta area judge extends eviction moratorium in her county

ATLANTA (AP) — As the national ban on evictions was ending, an Atlanta area judge enacted her own county-wide moratorium keeping landlords from removing tenants struggling to pay their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeKalb Chief Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson signed a new emergency order creating a ban on evictions throughout the county for another 60 days, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday.

Jackson filed the order Friday. It took effect when the federal eviction ban expired Saturday.

“This emergency order is a godsend,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “Without this local extension to the (federal) moratorium, thousands of DeKalb residents faced the stark reality of having their belongings set out on the street in the midst of surging COVID-19 infection rates.”

The judge's order cited the continued COVID-19 public health emergency and a cyberattack that targeted DeKalb’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition earlier this year, which delayed distribution of federal aid for tenants and landlords.