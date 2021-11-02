Atlanta City Council’s Felicia Moore moves to mayoral runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore advanced to a Nov. 30 runoff for the mayor’s job, leading other candidates in early results Tuesday in Georgia’s largest city.

It was unclear which candidate would grab the second runoff spot in the 14-candidate nonpartisan race, with former mayor Kasim Reed seeking a third term but City Council member Andre Dickens narrowly trailing him. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in May that she wouldn’t seek a second term, creating a wide-open race to succeed her.

“I am confident that people have heard our message for change and agree with us that Atlanta deserves more,” Moore told supporters Tuesday night.

Confronting rising crime has been a major focus, but candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing, bolstering struggling city services and keeping the wealthy Buckhead neighborhood from seceding. Attacks on Reed over corruption in his administration have been a major subplot, although Reed says the federal investigation regarding him was closed without charges.

Attorney Sharon Gay and council member Antonio Brown were trailing in fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the nonpartisan race.

Meanwhile, Republicans were watching for any mistakes in Atlanta that could justify a state takeover of elections in heavily Democratic Fulton County, under a sweeping new state law approved amid unproven claims of fraud by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Like many cities across the country, Atlanta has been dealing with a spike in killings. As of Oct. 9, homicides were up 14% over the same period last year and 60% compared with 2019, Atlanta police data shows. Several high-profile killings have captured attention.

“We all want to live in an Atlanta, I think we all do, where it's safe to jog down the street, where it's safe to pump your own gas, where it's safe to even sleep in your own bed without bullets flying through the windows,” Moore told supporters.

Moore was first elected to council in 1997 and was elected citywide as council president in 2017. She touted her legislative record, and promised greater accountability and transparency. Moore entered the race before Bottoms bowed out, and is a longtime critic of Reed, who she said led “the most corrupt administration in Atlanta history.”

Reed, who served two four-year terms beginning in 2010, left office amid a federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. A half-dozen members of his administration have been indicted. Some pleaded guilty and others await trial.

Reed was never charged, and his lawyers said federal prosecutors told them in August that the inquiry into Reed had been closed. Federal officials have not commented on that claim.

Others argue that even if Reed wasn’t indicted, the fact that so much malfeasance occurred during his tenure should disqualify him. In an Oct. 12 debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, Moore said Reed led “the most corrupt administration in Atlanta history.”

Moore was also focused on city services, saying the city needs to reinvest in its people and facilities to make sure taxpayers get what they pay for, amid complaints about faltering services such as yard debris pickup.

Reed argued he's uniquely qualified to confront crime, pledging to increase the number of officers as he did earlier when he was mayor and crime rates were lower.

Dickens has been endorsed by former Mayor Shirley Franklin and touts increasing the number of officers, arresting gang leaders and implementing community policing. He also aims to increase affordable housing, improve infrastructure and ensure current residents qualify for high-paying jobs.

Ann Wilson, 59, volunteers to help senior citizens in a neighborhood near the Atlanta University Center, which is made up of historically Black colleges and universities. She voted for Reed, noting that he brought free turkeys to senior citizens in the neighborhood last week.

“He comes out into the neighborhoods and he keeps in touch with you,” she said.

Voting in Buckhead, Timothy Haidara, a 25-year-old engineer, also said he cast his ballot for Reed.

“I have a son who is being raised in the city, and I think Kasim will bring a better Atlanta,” he said, adding that he thinks the former mayor is the best person to get the economy going after COVID and to “get more people working.”

Amber Williams, a 32-year-old self-employed artist, also voted in Buckhead and said she voted for Moore.

“She’s very relatable and has that loving aspect I think the city needs," she said. “She looks out for the community and the children the most, and that’s very important to me.”

———

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin contributed reporting.

——

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0