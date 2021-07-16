Atlanta mayor proposes $70M plan to reduce crime, violence

Republican state elected officials have focused almost exclusively on crime in the city of Atlanta even though other Georgia areas have seen increases in violent incidents, including Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah. A number of other cities nationwide have also seen spikes in shootings and homicides.

Bottoms repeated her contention that Atlanta’s crime wave rose from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a claim Kemp has rejected.

“Because our state was open, and there were many people coming into our city, we were starting to see an uptick in crime before many other major cities, and unfortunately what we saw was just not something happening in Atlanta,” Bottoms said Friday.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said Friday that police have slowed the rate of increase in violent crime. He said police department morale has improved after last year, when protesters repeatedly confronted officers in the streets following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks, who was shot outside a fast food restaurant in Atlanta.

After Officer Garrett Rolfe was criminally charged in Brooks' death, many Atlanta officers protested by not showing up to work.

“The morale of our police officers was tremendously low,” Bryant said. “We are beginning to see that tide turn."

