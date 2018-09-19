SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An attack ad against New Mexico's Democratic gubernatorial candidate has set off sparring between campaigns as the contenders prepare for their first open debate.
Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham's campaign describes as false and misleading the ad that combines images of a shovel pitching dirt with a voice describing Lujan Grisham as "shamelessly corrupt."
The campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce said Wednesday it replaced an inaccurate ad caption that cited a nonexistent publication. Pearce campaign spokesman Kevin Sheridan says the blog's name and posting date have been fixed.
The first direct attack ad of the campaign focuses on Lujan Grisham's past role in a business that oversees a statewide health insurance pool for the severely ill. A cancer patient defends Lujan Grisham in an ad sponsored by her campaign.