Attorney fired from Georgia health agency seeks compensation

He first contacted the health agency on behalf of Maximus in October, records show. By the time Dalton received a draft agreement for review in February, the contract had apparently been in the works for several weeks but had not been put out for bids, according to her lawyer.

Dalton said she told other officials that public health districts already had vaccination scheduling systems. Her attorney said Dalton worried that by rushing through the Maximus contract, the agency “would be viewed as sneaking the contract through a non-bid process costing taxpayers millions of dollars for no reason.”

The Maximus contract was handled by another office in the health agency.

On March 16, Kemp’s general counsel, David Dove, summoned Dalton to his Capitol office, according to Dalton’s lawyer. Dalton did not report to Dove, but he urged her to resign from the health agency and then apply in six months for a part-time state job with lower pay and no benefits. In a March 22 email, Dalton rejected Dove’s suggestion.