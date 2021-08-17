Attorney general blocks prosecution in concealed carry case

When the Montana State News Bureau asked spokespeople with the Attorney General’s Office why they were handling the case, they said Gallagher had requested it, omitting Gallagher’s opposition to dismissing the charges.

Gallagher told the Montana State News Bureau last week that the process “doesn’t feel good.”

“I’ve been practicing since 1978, and I’ve never seen it,” he said.

Last week, Hoovestal filed an unopposed motion to delay the trial due to the settlement negotiations that were expected to be successful.

Department of Justice spokesperson Kyler Nerison said Monday the office was unable to comment further on the ongoing negotiations.

Earlier this year, Montana's Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law making it legal for people to carry concealed firearms for self defense without permits in the same places where people can openly carry guns. Knudsen, a Republican, testified in favor of the bill.

Hoovestal said Tuesday the change in the law could be the basis for a motion to acquit Smith of the concealed carry charges. If the charges aren't dismissed, Hoovestal said he would take the case to trial, stating Smith is “not going to plead guilty to a felony assault when it didn't happen."