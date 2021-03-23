 Skip to main content
Attorney general hopeful Jackley gets prosecutors' backing
Attorney general hopeful Jackley gets prosecutors' backing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota attorney general candidate Marty Jackley announced Tuesday that he has gained an early advantage in the 2022 election by gathering endorsements from a large majority of county state's attorneys.

Jackley, a Republican, is running for his old job as Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges and calls for his resignation after he struck and killed a man walking on the side of a rural highway last year. Jackley is so far the only candidate for the state's top law enforcement position.

Jackley's campaign announced that prosecutors from 59 out of the state's 66 counties have endorsed him. Several praised Jackley's record in a statement. He previously served nearly a decade as attorney general.

Jackley's candidacy could reignite an old rivalry with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The two squared off in the GOP gubernatorial primary in 2018. Noem beat Jackley, who eventually offered his endorsement to Noem.

However, if Ravnsborg resigns or is removed from office by impeachment, Noem would get to appoint a new attorney general. Ravnsborg has so far shunned calls to step down and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Republican candidate for the post will be determined by delegates at the party's state convention next year.

