Attorney General MacDonald confirmed as supreme court chief

“I think it’s time we move on with one of our citizens here in New Hampshire, one who has exemplified true character, a legal mind and a willingness to work with people and help serve the people of the New Hampshire the best way he knows how,” he said.

Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat on the council, insisted her vote was not political but said she had substantial concerns about his commitment to protecting fundamental rights related to health care and voting.

“I strongly believe we need a judiciary prepared to face the challenges of the day: racial injustice, political division, gender inequality. These are issues that will best be addressed by a judiciary that does not bind itself to rigid, robotic computation but one that is true to both the words of our constitution and the complexities of factual consideration in a changing world,” she said. “While I respect him, his legal scholarship and his integrity, I think a court led by Gordon MacDonald will exacerbate rather than heal the wounds of division and injustice in our state.”

In a news release titled “Justice Prevails,” Sununu called MacDonald “one of the most highly qualified individuals ever to serve as chief justice.” MacDonald will be sworn in at a later date.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0