Attorney general opens regional office in northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has opened a field office in northern Kentucky as part of an effort to expand access to the services offered by his staff.

The new field office is in the Kenton County Government Center in Covington. It's another step toward expanding the footprint of the attorney general’s office throughout the state, he said.

“For years, the work of the attorney general’s office has been concentrated primarily in Frankfort, which is not accessible for every Kentuckian, and establishing regional field offices will allow us to take our work directly to those we serve,” Cameron said.

The new regional office will enable his staff to work alongside law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates in northern Kentucky to deal with public safety issues and other concerns, Cameron said.

In addition to the northern Kentucky field office, the attorney general’s office also has locations in Louisville and in Prestonsburg in eastern Kentucky.

