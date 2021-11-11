 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Attorney general opens regional office in northern Kentucky

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has opened a field office in northern Kentucky as part of an effort to expand access to the services offered by his staff.

The new field office is in the Kenton County Government Center in Covington. It's another step toward expanding the footprint of the attorney general’s office throughout the state, he said.

“For years, the work of the attorney general’s office has been concentrated primarily in Frankfort, which is not accessible for every Kentuckian, and establishing regional field offices will allow us to take our work directly to those we serve,” Cameron said.

The new regional office will enable his staff to work alongside law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates in northern Kentucky to deal with public safety issues and other concerns, Cameron said.

In addition to the northern Kentucky field office, the attorney general’s office also has locations in Louisville and in Prestonsburg in eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot.

Biden hails infrastructure win as 'monumental step forward'

Biden hails infrastructure win as 'monumental step forward'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress' passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation" after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: WITCC class keeps holiday entertaining alive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News