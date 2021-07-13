Attorney Lee Merritt joins race for Texas attorney general

“Texas Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voter rights and civil liberties,” Merritt said in a statement.

Merritt has forged a national profile as an advocate for people killed in interactions with law enforcement, including Botham Jean, a Dallas man fatally shot by an off-duty police officer in his own apartment, and Atatiana Jefferson, a Fort Worth woman who died after an officer shot her through a window in her home.

“The decision to run for AG was a decision about going further up the proverbial river and in looking more toward the source of some of the problems I’ve had to deal with as a civil rights attorney, and as a Texan,” Merritt told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

A Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in Texas in over 25 years, but Merritt said he’s seeing a desire for change in even rural areas across the state. He said he made the decision to run around the time of a deadly winter blackout in Texas that left millions without power.

Paxton also faces an investigation by the Texas bar association into whether his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0