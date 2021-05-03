Attorneys defend tax extensions before Nevada Supreme Court

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court weighed arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers over how to interpret state law that requires revenue-generating proposals to win two-thirds approval in the Legislature to become law.

Since 1996, the Nevada constitution has mandated that two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers must approve any proposal that “creates, generates, or increases any public revenue in any form," setting a high bar for any proposal to raise taxes without bipartisan support.

Republican state senators allege that the Legislature's 2019 decision to extend two expiring revenue streams — a Department of Motor Vehicles $1 transaction fee and a payroll tax — violated the mandate because the extensions passed with simple majorities in the Democratic-controlled Legislature and didn't receive two-thirds approval.

The court's decision could have multi-million-dollar implications for the Legislature, which relies on the taxes and fees in question to balance its budget. The payroll tax is projected to generate roughly $98 million over the next two years. The decision will also signal to lawmakers how they can navigate the two-thirds requirement in future revenue battles, as they weigh taxes and fees needed to fund state services.