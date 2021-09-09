Auburn police to use mail to warn residents of sex offenders

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police in an Alabama city will soon begin mailing notifications to residents when a sex offender moves into the neighborhood.
Auburn residents will receive a notice in the mail if a sex offender moves within 1,500 feet (457 meters) of their homes, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.
Auburn police say the notices will include a photograph and other relevant information about the offender. They say the notifications are aimed at increasing community awareness.
Schools and child care facilities within three miles of a sex offender’s address will also receive notices.
Residents can expect to begin seeing the notifications later this month, the newspaper reported.
