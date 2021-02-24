Audit: Bogus unemployment claims may have cost Kansas $600M

The Department of Labor shut down the Kansas unemployment system from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 to install new security protocols. It said it has blocked about 5 million fraudulent log-in attempts by scammers or internet bots, or roughly three every second. The department said it has referred more than 50,000 cases to federal law enforcement officials.

The governor also sees much of the criticism as Republicans “just laying the groundwork” to try to prevent her reelection in 2022.

Acting Labor Secretary Amber Schultz on Tuesday also blamed Congress for some of the problems when it created several new programs to provide additional benefits to jobless workers. She said congressional measures handcuffed states' efforts to limit fraud until the most recent COVID-19 relief package in December.

The audit agreed that how Congress structured a program aimed at providing benefits for the first time to self-employed workers and independent contractors made it a big and early target for scammers. It also said scammers have relied on “large scale identity theft.”

But the auditors also said that the department relied on “manual” methods to detect fraud that were “ineffective” amid a flood of claims.