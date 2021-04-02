Audit: Contact tracing in California failed to meet goals

Sacramento County's tracing has helped identify several small outbreaks since school sports resumed this spring, Kasirye said.

“We're able to make contact with the coach, get everyone quarantined or evaluated or tested, whatever is needed, and that's what has helped us to make sure that those outbreaks remain really small," she said.

While California's contact tracing army never materialized, Rutherford said it was unrealistic to expect the state to train an entire workforce for the complex job in just a few months.

“I think it was a goal we need to have. It fell short ... but you also don't know what the numbers would have been without it,” he said. “We may have had double the numbers without it."

Howle, the auditor, said California should update its contact tracing plan to come up with a more accurate number of people needed to do the job.

She also said state officials have changed their strategy, acknowledging it's not possible to reach everyone who has the virus during a peak surge. Instead, Howle said they are coming up with a plan that focuses on specific outbreaks and high-risk cases.