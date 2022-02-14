 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Audit finds some Vermont dams in poor condition for years

  • 0

Vermont has at least 1,200 dams on waterways scattered across the state, but a lack of regulatory oversight and enforcement authority means their owners are able to leave some of them in poor condition for years, the state auditor’s office said Monday.

The dams in question are owned either privately or by the state of Vermont, not the federal government, and are relatively small, built to power mills and later used for water supply, hydroelectric power, flood control and recreation. Some are more than a hundred years old.

The report released Monday warned that hazardous dams endanger human lives, the environment and private property — citing the failure of the Meadow Pond Dam in Alton, New Hampshire in 1996, in which one person died and a crashing wall of water left $8 million in damages in its wake.

Auditors looked at 10 dams that lingered in poor condition, some for nearly two decades, Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer said in the report. His office looked into whether the state has been setting repair timelines for dam owners, and if owners were getting government inspection reports in a timely manner.

People are also reading…

The review found the department wasn’t inspecting all dams within the required timeframe and hasn’t recorded all inspections in its inventory database. The inventory also doesn’t include complete and accurate ratings of the dams' condition and hazard potential, the report states.

Ben Green, section chief of the Dam Safety Program, said this is true in a subset of cases, not the majority, and said the program is a transition period from a legislative change in 2018 that gave it additional authority.

“We’re going from a very unregulated state to a ... state where it’s going to be quite regulated,” regarding dams and dam safety, Green told The Associated Press. “It’s going to be quite a change and shock to the system so we’re moving through a very public process to do that.”

Green also said the Dam Safety Program “is resource-challenged.”

In 2019, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Vermont a “C” grade for its dams, and said there were 155 dams listed as in poor condition at that time.

That same year, an AP investigation found scores of dams around the country were in poor or unsatisfactory condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News