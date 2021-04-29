Audit: Hurdles slowed COVID-19 grants to poor families in NC

That work included creating application forms and processing requests, as well as conducting outreach efforts that “were inherently limited" and couldn't immediately reach more families, the audit said.

“As a result, the families most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic did not receive available economic support to assist with increased virtual learning and child care costs,” auditors wrote.

The department couldn't determine how many such families failed to receive the payments, but only 9,000 payments had been provided to families who filed by the original Oct. 15 deadline. The deadline was later extended to mid-December after litigation.

Wood's office recommended that the General Assembly consider directing that information from existing welfare programs such as Medicaid and food stamps be used in the future to identify needy families so automatic payments can be sent to them as well.

Revenue Secretary Ron Penny, in a written response attached to the audit, agreed with the findings and said he would pass along the recommendation to lawmakers. The legislature already has extended the grant application process further this year to May 31 to try to distribute unused funds. A measure approved by a Senate committee on Thursday would extend that deadline to July 1. The process for low-income families hasn't changed.