Audit: Louisiana state workers decrease, but pay costs rise

Agencies with some of the largest drops in employees included the education, tourism, labor and natural resources departments, auditors found. In some agencies, the number of workers grew, including in the health department.

Meanwhile, pay costs across state government increased primarily because of a 2017 pay scale redesign enacted by Edwards for rank-and-file workers, known as classified employees, who are overseen by state civil service rules and aren't political appointees.

Supporters of the pay raises — the first adjustment to the pay scales in a decade — said they were aimed at improving worker retention at certain agencies and stopping the hefty training and other costs associated with high turnover.

The median rate of pay for those civil service employees increased by nearly 16%, auditors said, from $35,838 in the 2012-13 budget year to $41,445 by the last year reviewed. Those adjustments accounted for just under half of all the pay hikes during the time, the report says.

Other staffing costs also grew over the period reviewed.