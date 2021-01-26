Audit: Millions may have to repay California jobless aid

Howle said many of those claims are likely good faith mistakes made by people who did not know the eligibility rules for unemployment benefits. Others represent people who did everything the agency told them to do, but were victims of poor oversight by state officials.

Others were likely fraudulent. On Monday, California Labor Secretary Julie Su estimated the state has paid $11.4 billion in fraudulent claims during the pandemic, representing 10% of the more than $114 billion in benefits paid since March.

Usually, people who the state has overpaid have up to two years to pay it back. The state can waive that repayment under certain conditions, including if there is no fraud involved. But the audit says it's unclear how many people would qualify for this because the agency has not yet analyzed all of the claims. State law gives the agency two years to issue overpayment notices in cases that do not involve fraud.

The Employment Development Department has been under intense pressure by state lawmakers and the public to more quickly process benefits during the pandemic. The agency’s rush to do that, along with Congress approving a major expansion of benefits with few eligibility safeguards, have made the agency — and others like it in states across the country — an easy target for fraud.