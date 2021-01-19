Audit: More virus money should have gone to small counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California should have spent more money helping its smaller counties battle the coronavirus, state Auditor Elaine Howle said Tuesday, criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration for favoring places with big populations despite data showing the needs of rural areas “were at least the same if not greater.”

And while the Newsom administration pledged to withhold some of that money from cities that didn't follow public health orders, Howle said the state did not consistently monitor that issue, raising questions about how many cities got funding when they shouldn't have.

The dual findings were part of Howle's first look at how California is spending more than $71 billion in coronavirus aid the state is slated to receive from the federal government — a figure that has already increased after Congress approved additional spending in December.

It's so much money that, last year, Howle declared the state was at “high risk” for waste, fraud and abuse — a designation that gives her authority to investigate. A second audit is due next week examining the billions of dollars in federal unemployment benefits that have flowed to the state during the pandemic — benefits the state has already acknowledged has been abused by prison inmates and others who were not eligible.