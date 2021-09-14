Audit: NC DOT spent less than planned, but risks remain

For example, DOT said, regional highway office engineers receive biweekly maintenance spending reports, and regional staff meet with higher-ups when spending goes outside recommended ranges. And purchases above $500 are reviewed for approval by the regional engineer or chief engineer, depending on the amount.

“While full implementation is not complete, progress has been made and is continuing,” Boyette wrote.

A state law approved following the 2020 audit, and as COVID-19-related revenues for road-building declined, gave legislative leaders the authority to pick six Board of Transportation members. DOT performance audits are now required annually. And a new position was created within Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget office to scrutinize DOT, which is one of the governor's Cabinet departments.

DOT finances are in significantly better shape compared to three years ago, when widespread storm repairs required outsized spending that led to a 2019 cash bailout of the agency. 2020 revenue declines related to COVID-19 delayed construction and led to department-wide furloughs.

The department's unreserved cash balance was $1.1 billion at the end of 2020, compared to just $214 million six months earlier, according to DOT data. The balance has now soared to just over $2 billion.

