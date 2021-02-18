Audit: NC Medicaid failed to confirm provider qualifications

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Medicaid agency fell short on ensuring doctors and other medical providers met licensing and ownership qualifications to serve patients in the program, state auditors declared Thursday.

The report from State Auditor Beth Wood's office examined samples from among the 90,000 Medicaid providers in the state in 2019.

The performance audit found that the Division of Health Benefits, which is responsible for screening and enrolling providers, often failed to identify and remove those whose professional licenses has been suspended or terminated. The screening work is performed by a third-party contractor, the report said.

Licenses can be removed for actions like malpractice, Medicaid fraud or sexual misconduct. These failures placed some Medicaid patients at increased risk for substandard care and resulted in 21 unlicensed providers receiving more than $1.6 million in Medicaid payments. In one case, auditors said, a physician assistant whose license was suspended based in part on allegations regarding inappropriate exams of female patients continued to treat hundreds of patients even after the suspension.

Auditors also found the division and its contractor failed to verify the professional credentials of enrolled providers seeking to continue to provide services.