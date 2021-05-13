Audit: NC pandemic aid managers fell short keeping up on $3B

The Pandemic Recovery Office also failed to ensure the nearly 500 recipients of $3.1 billion combined through October set objectives on how funds would be spent and measurements of how to meet goals, according to the audit.

That includes whether the Department of Health and Human Services was spending $423 million it received for things like COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and mental health services, or whether $34 million for hospitals was spent on patient care. Almost 10% of the recipients of funds failed to report any objectives, according to the review.

“As a result, (the pandemic office) was limited in its ability to know whether Coronavirus Relief Funds were achieving legislatively intended results and to take timely corrective action if necessary," auditors wrote.

According to the audit, the Pandemic Recovery Office said it decided to prioritize coordinating and distributing funds and providing technical assistance to recipients, instead of ensuring it had ways to measure objectives.