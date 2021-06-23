Auditor: Mississippi erred on $117M in unemployment benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi erroneously paid out more than $117 million in unemployment benefits last year and during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, State Auditor Shad White said.

Mississippi's Department of Employment Security made payments to people who never actually lost a job, were already in jail and others who were ineligible to receive unemployment benefits, White's office alleges. The finding matches those at other employment agencies in several states like California, where $11 billion in unemployment overpayments have been identified, he said.

“It’s more important than ever to understand the mistakes that were made when money was flowing so freely during COVID,” White said Tuesday.

To be able to offer benefits more quickly to the thousands of people who lost work during the coronavirus pandemic, offices in charge of unemployment benefits lifted some protocols and internal controls that usually help detect fraud, White said. One requirement temporarily lifted in Mississippi was that people receiving benefits provide proof to the state they are actively searching and applying for work.