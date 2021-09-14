Auditor: Wolf's business shutdown waiver program 'flawed'

“These questionable decisions had real-life negative consequences to businesses that should have been able to operate but instead were told they had to close,” DeFoor said at the news conference. He said that auditors “were concerned with the extent of subjectivity involved in making these decisions.”

The audit covered a period between March and June 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, when Wolf shuttered tens of thousands of businesses, ordered people to stay at home and limited the size of gatherings.

In other coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania on Tuesday:

———

WOLF: MASK UP TO KEEP SCHOOLS OPEN

Masks, social distancing and other measures are needed to keep schools open for in-person learning, Wolf said Tuesday.

Appearing at a vaccine clinic in Reading, Wolf noted that children under 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Distance learning does not work. and so we can no longer afford to say we’re going to do hybrid or remote learning,” Wolf said. “This year, we’ve got to get them back in the classroom, and we’ve got to keep them in the classroom.”

His administration’s mask mandate for schools has generated fierce pushback from a subset of parents and students. At least two lawsuits have been filed seeking to overturn it. Some school districts are allowing students to go unmasked with a parent’s signature instead of a doctor’s note, which the state Education Department says doesn’t comply with the masking order.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.