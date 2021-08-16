Auditors: Baton Rouge needs to check OT more closely

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — East Baton Rouge Parish government needs to keep a closer eye on overtime, auditors say.

The auditing firm Postlethwaite and Netterville did not find any wrongdoing or improper overtime last year, when the city-parish paid 11% more in overtime than the year before, The Advocate reported.

But the firm did find cases in which overtime was taken without first getting a manager’s approval, according to a copy of the audit provided to the newspaper.

It also found some managers not using formal timesheets or incorrectly using a system that is supposed to flag unusual increases in overtime pay.

The city-parish is getting used to a new electronic payroll system, and some problems were due to employees working remotely because of the pandemic, officials said.

The audit also listed among its findings a few minor violations of federal grant terms.

“The most severe one, or one that we don’t like, is our overtime stuff,” city-parish Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said.