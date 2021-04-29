Auditors: Ex-sheriff may have violated laws with unworked OT

The audit report said Estrada confirmed that every officer and supervisor who signed falsified timesheets did so only because of his office’s instructions. It said sheriff’s supervisors and command staff instructed employees to claim one hour of overtime each day they performed duties beyond their pay grade and that supervisors signed off on timesheets that falsely claimed overtime.

Auditors say Estrada and the former top aide may have concealed the practice from county officials.

The auditor general’s office said it didn’t corroborate the claim by Estrada and the former top aide that certain county officials knew of the practice, though Estrada insisted to AP that county officials knew of the practice.

“I didn’t personally benefit from it financially,” Estrada said. “It was in consideration of what I thought was fair for some of the responsibilities that people were doing above and beyond what we expected of them.”

Auditors say a county manager told Estrada in an October 2018 email that she learned the sheriff’s office had been paying employees for unworked overtime, that the practice wasn’t allowed and to stop it immediately.