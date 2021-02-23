Audits find no problems with Arizona election equipment

“That’s what we agreed on, and that’s not what we got,” Fann said. “One of the companies that did it was a company that all they do is certify machines — they do not do an audit.”

The Senate issued subpoenas in December and again in January that demanded access to the county's election materials. The county Board of Supervisors turned over reams of data but balked at handing over the actual ballots or the tabulation machines, saying the ballots were by law secret and the machines would be compromised.

The Senate fell one vote short earlier this month of finding the Republican-dominated board in contempt for not producing all the material the subpoenas demanded. The board has asked a court to block the subpoenas, and a hearing is set for Thursday.

County attorneys are urging a judge to quash the subpoena, arguing that laws enacted by the Legislature require ballots to be sealed after the election and they can only be unsealed under a court order and only for a recount or during an election contest.

They allege Fann and other GOP lawmakers are trying to conduct an illegal recount.