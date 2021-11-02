Augusta area voters to fill empty seat in Legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A business owner and Augusta city councilor and an Army veteran and volunteer are facing off over an open seat in House District 86.
Democrat Raegan LaRochelle and Republican James Orr were vying during Tuesday's election to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Justin Fecteau.
Fecteau, a Republican, resigned on July 4 in his second term to take a teaching post outside the district.
The race doesn't affect the balance of power in the House.
The 151-member Maine House consists of 79 Democrats, 65 Republicans, four independents and one libertarian, with two open seats.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.