Augusta names fire chief pick amid open records questions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta officials want to choose a DeKalb County fire leader as the consolidated city-county's new fire chief, amid questions about whether the government is violating Georgia's public records law by refusing to release information on other finalists.

The city-county posted notice Wednesday that Antonio Burden, now a deputy fire chief in DeKalb County, is the sole finalist for the job, local news outlets report. The Augusta Commission must wait 14 days before voting to hire him.

Augusta's previous fire chief resigned in December after the city-county agreed to buy out his contract amid heavy criticism of his leadership.

Last week, commissioners interviewed Burden and three others behind closed doors. The Augusta Chronicle reports the other finalists included former Augusta Deputy Chief Sterling Jones; Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Jackson of Newport News, Virginia; and Philadelphia Deputy Fire Chief Carl Randolph Sr.