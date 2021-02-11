Augusta officials debate pay raise behind closed doors

“Establishing a charter review commission allows us to holistically look at our government and not be narrowly focused on compensation,” Davis said in a statement. “This comprehensive review of the charter can make us more efficient and effective as a governmental body.”

Some questioned why the issue was discussed behind closed doors. David Hudson, a lawyer for the Georgia Press Association, told WJBF-TV that officials talking about their own pay is not a legal reason to have closed-door meeting in Georgia.

“The public has a keen interest in knowing how their expenditures are made — what may be self interest as part of the commissioners and the mayor in terms of salaries,” Hudson told WJBF-TV. “It should have been open to the public.”

Williams defended the decision to go behind closed doors.

“Well it’s a personnel issue; it could be a personnel issue,” he said, citing a reason that’s allowable for a closed session.

An effort to increase salaries failed last year, and some commissioners oppose a pay raise.