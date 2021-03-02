Aurora officials discuss Elijaha McClain investigation

DENVER (AP) — The mayor of Aurora on Tuesday thanked a panel of experts who delivered a highly critical report on the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain as an important step in the city’s healing on Tuesday. However, a few city council members faulted the investigation commissioned by the city and defended police's right to stop the 23-year-old Black man in what they said was a high crime area.

During a meeting to discuss the report released last month, Mayor Mike Coffman said the city needs to understand what went wrong in the arrest. McClain was stopped by police in August 2019 as he walked home from the store after a 911 caller reported that he looked suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask and had been waving his hands.

“For us to heal we have to make reforms,” said Coffman.

Investigator Jonathan Smith told city councilors that officers' body camera video did not show any reasonable suspicion that McClain was committing or about to commit a crime, which would have legally allowed them to stop him and use force against him.