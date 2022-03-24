 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Australia accepts New Zealand offer to take boat refugees

  • Updated
  • 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia on Thursday accepted a longstanding New Zealand offer to resettle boat refugees it had sent to the remote island nation of Nauru.

Australia has faced harsh international criticism for the way it has treated boat refugees. It designed a policy of keeping them far from its shores to deter more of them from trying to make the voyage. But many critics say such policies violate human rights.

Under the terms of the deal, New Zealand will resettle up to 450 refugees over three years who are either living on Nauru or in temporary processing facilities in Australia.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key first offered to take 150 offshore refugees annually back in 2013, and the offer has been repeated by leaders since, including by current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

But until now Australia has always balked, arguing that if the refugees gained citizenship in New Zealand, they could use that as a way to move to Australia because of the two countries' free-movement policy.

People are also reading…

Australia did not immediately say what had prompted it to finally accept the offer, although the office of Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said the refugees that New Zealand accepts from Nauru will never be allowed to settle in Australia.

“This arrangement does not apply to anyone who attempts an illegal maritime journey to Australia in the future," Andrews added. “Australia remains firm — illegal maritime arrivals will not settle here permanently. Anyone who attempts to breach our borders will be turned back or sent to Nauru.”

New Zealand's Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said it was pleased Australia had taken up the offer.

“New Zealand has a long and proud history of refugee resettlement and this arrangement is another example of how we are fulfilling our humanitarian international commitment," Faafoi said. "We are pleased to be able to provide resettlement outcomes for refugees who would otherwise have continued to face uncertain futures.”

Faafoi said all refugee applicants would be subject to rigorous screening.

Australia has been steadily reducing the number of refugees it holds on offshore islands. Once numbering in the thousands, currently only about 110 refugees are actually living on Nauru while another 1,100 are counted as temporarily staying in Australian processing facilities.

In October, Australia ended a deal it had with Papua New Guinea to house refugees there, giving those refugees the option to move to Nauru or resettle in the U.S.

That was after Australia struck a deal in the final days of President Barack Obama’s administration for the United States to resettle 1,250 migrants that Australia had refused to accept because they had come by boat.

The new deal with New Zealand will not apply to the 100 or so refugees who remain on Papua New Guinea.

Refugee Behrouz Boochani was granted refugee status in New Zealand in 2020 after arriving on a temporary visa to talk about the award-winning book he wrote about the years he spent held against his will on Papua New Guinea.

He documented unsanitary conditions, hunger strikes, and violence, as well as deaths caused by medical neglect and suicide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

South Dakota hotel staff quit in protest after owner bans Native Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News