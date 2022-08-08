 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Australia calls for cooling of Taiwan Strait tensions

  • Updated
  • 0
Australia China

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong gestures during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Wong has called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of "finger-pointing" in her criticisms of China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

 Mick Tsikas - handout one time use, AAP Image

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of “finger-pointing” in her criticism of China’s military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Wong criticized China’s launch of ballistic missiles during the ongoing air and sea drills around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. She also signed a joint statement with the United States and Japan on Saturday that condemned firing of missiles into Japanese exclusive economic zones and accused China of “raising tension and destabilizing the region.”

The Chinese Embassy in Australia replied to the trilateral statement, saying: “It is absolutely unacceptable for the finger-pointing on China’s justified actions to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

People are also reading…

The embassy accused Australia of doing the bidding of the United States, which China described as the “biggest saboteur and destabilizer of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest troublemaker to regional stability.”

“We ... hope that the Australian side could treat the Taiwan question with caution, does not follow certain countries’ strategy of containing China with Taiwan, and does not create new troubles and disturbances in China-Australia relations,” an embassy statement said.

Wong declined to comment on the state of the Sino-Australian relationship following Pelosi’s visit last week. Beijing had signaled a potential reset in the relationship following the new Australian government’s election in May. Relations had plumbed new depths during the previous government’s nine years in power.

“What is most critical at the moment is that the temperature is lowered and calm is restored when it comes to cross-strait tensions,” Wong told reporters.

“Australia continues to urge restraint, Australia continues to urge de-escalation, and this is not something that solely Australia is calling for, and the whole region is concerned about the current situation, the whole region is calling for stability to be restored,” Wong added.

Wong’s call for restraint was backed by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, who was in the Australian capital Canberra for the opening of a new embassy.

Rinkevics drew parallels between Chinese military assertiveness over Taiwan with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It is very important to understand that China is also very carefully watching what is happening in Europe, what is happening in Ukraine,” he said. “It is very important that we work together and we provide the same kind of message of the need to have a restraint, not to overreact in their actions and not to create another regional and global hotspot.”

Latvia wants Russia declared a state sponsor of terrorism and has urged other countries to follow the Latvian lead by denying all Russians any type of visa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s federal constitutional right to abortion has scrambled the political dynamics heading into the November elections, when control of Congress is at stake. A half-dozen of the most vulnerable House members — all of them women and all representing swaths of suburban voters — see the issue as one that could help them win in an otherwise difficult political climate. But it's not clear whether the focus on abortion alone may be enough to save many of these Democrats, given that they're running for reelection at a time of high inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden’s performance.

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China says it is cutting off dialogue with the U.S. on a range of vital issues from climate change to military relations and anti-narcotics efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory — to be annexed by force if necessary. China also is firing missiles in military exercises off the coast of the island. U.S.-China expert Bonnie Glaser warns China may be heading toward changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, with results that are negative for both Taiwan and the U.S.

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China says it has conducted “precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments in six zones surrounding the island. Japan says it protested to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. They are intended to advertise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule. Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise that will receive the support of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans.

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over issues including age limits and bans on AR-15-style guns. The June decision struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public. The decision has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons. The ruling could reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as mass shootings push the issue into the headlines. The Biden administration and police departments across the U.S. are struggling to combat a surge in violent crime.

The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base

The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base

The Biden administration is holding out the CIA operation that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri as a monumental strike against the global terror network responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. But the moment is also putting into stark relief mounting evidence that after America's withdrawal, Afghanistan has once again become an active staging ground for Islamic terror groups looking to attack the West. The Biden administration says it shows Americans at home and allies abroad that the United States hasn’t lost focus, or the ability, to strike against terrorists in the region — and validates its decision to end two decades of fighting in Afghanistan.

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Bestselling author Stephen King has testified in a federal antitrust trial in Washington. Tracing his own history beginning as an unknown author in the 1970s, King laid out a portrait of a publishing industry that has become increasingly concentrated over the years. He testified as a witness for the U.S. Justice Department. The government is trying to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and rival Simon & Schuster, two of the world’s biggest publishers, would thwart competition. In his testimony Tuesday, King described himself as “a freelance writer.” He said publisher consolidation "is bad for competition.”

Pinal County names new recorder amid election woes reshuffle

Pinal County names new recorder amid election woes reshuffle

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors has named a replacement for the elected recorder as it continues to address a series of primary election problems. The five-member board voted unanimously Friday to name Assistant Recorder Dana Lewis to the position that handles early ballot mailing, voter rolls and recording of deeds and other documents. Lewis replaces former Recorder Virginia Ross, who stepped down Thursday to take over as elections director. Members of the public who spoke at an emergency meeting Friday praised the board's action, saying it would restore trust in the elections. Many voters complained about Tuesday's primary election. About 20 of the county’s 95 polling sites ran out of ballots.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Col. Sonya Morrison reacts to become the newest commander of Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News