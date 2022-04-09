CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls May election.
The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.
From Earl Warren to Ketanji Brown Jackson, here's a look at every justice appointed and confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court over the last 50 years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill has a fox problem. And that's not the lead-in to a joke.
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage. Mariupol has been cut off by Russian attacks and has suffered some of the most brutal assaults of the war.
Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up to receive loaves of bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks before retreating. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded Thursday for weapons from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to ramp their supply of arms.
The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson was confirmed on Thursday. The vote was 53-47 with three Republicans voting for confirmation. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor."
Iowa was Barack Obama’s unlikely launching pad in 2008 to become the nation’s first Black president. Today, voters in the overwhelmingly white state aren’t showing a similar embrace for the woman running to become its first Black governor. Democrat Deidre DeJear is finding Iowa a much changed place, trending staunchly conservative and endorsing many aspects of Trumpism. Educated younger adults who were once reliable Democratic voters have fled rural Iowa, and the strength of organized labor has eroded. DeJear tells The Associated Press there is a question of whether a Black woman can win Iowa's governorship.
Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania’s premier contest for U.S. Senate. That's as the leading candidates came together in a room Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Fetterman has been on the defensive, after a week of attacks by Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and a super PAC supporting Lamb that's running a TV ad against Fetterman. Neither Lamb nor Kenyatta made any reference to Fetterman in their remarks to a crowd of about 200 Penn State-area Democrats. But Fetterman did, telling the crowd that he wouldn't attack a fellow Democrat.
President Joe Biden is taking fresh aim at “ghost guns,” the privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes. At the White House on Monday, Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on the guns. He also announced the nomination of Steve Dettelbach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Still, the announcement of the new regulation also highlighted the limits of Biden’s influence to push a sweeping congressional overhaul of the nation’s firearm laws. Congress has deadlocked on legislative proposals to reform gun laws for a decade.
A state court judge has concluded that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 primary ballot for U.S. Senate because she didn’t gather enough petition signatures, knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party’s best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Judge Scott Beattie filed a ruling Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer’s campaign had substantially complied with Iowa law requiring at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties. But Beattie said the law requires each signature be accompanied by the date and some of Finkenauer's petition signatures didn't comply. Finkenauer might appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.
