 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Austria's president hopes for reelection without runoff

  • 0

VIENNA (AP) — Austria's liberal president is hoping to be reelected on Sunday without the need for a runoff vote after a campaign in which he has cast himself as the stable option in uncertain times.

President Alexander Van der Bellen, 78, is seeking a second term after a first six years in which a succession of domestic political crises has given the head of state unusually high visibility in a role that is often largely ceremonial.

Nearly 6.4 million people in the Alpine country are eligible to vote in Sunday's election.

Polls have shown a big lead for Van der Bellen, who has the implicit or explicit backing of Austria's mainstream parties. The main question is whether he will win outright in the first round or whether a runoff will be necessary against the second-placed candidate on Nov. 6.

People are also reading…

Of the parties in parliament, only the far-right Freedom Party has fielded a candidate against him — Walter Rosenkranz, a lawyer who is the former leader of its parliamentary group.

In 2016, Van der Bellen beat a more prominent Freedom Party candidate, Norbert Hofer, by 53.8% to 46.2% in a runoff that was rerun on the orders of Austria's Constitutional Court.

Hofer's party had claimed widespread voting irregularities in the initial runoff months earlier that Van der Bellen won by a whisker. The vote was closely watched in a year that produced the Brexit vote in the U.K. and Donald Trump’s election in the United States.

There's no sign of any such drama this time. Opinion polling in recent weeks has consistently put Van der Bellen above the 50% mark he needs to avoid a runoff.

“If things go well, I’m going to get more votes than all six of my competitors combined,” he said this week. “If I don’t get my wish, well, then I’ll just win four weeks later. … I don’t want that. I want to win this Sunday.”

Other candidates include the left-leaning, satirical Beer Party’s Dominik Wlazny, known as Marco Pogo, as well as a handful of right-wing and conspiracy-minded candidates, such as Michael Brunner of the anti-coronavirus restriction party People Freedom Fundamental Rights and Gerald Grosz, a former leader of the now-defunct far-right party Alliance for the Future of Austria.

The Freedom Party has capitalized on inflation and rising energy prices to make modest poll gains in recent months. But it’s been unable to pose the strong challenge that Hofer did.

Recent campaign posters for Van der Bellen, who hails from the environmentalist Green party but is running as an independent, featured the slogan “The Safe Choice in Stormy Times.”

Austria has faced political disruptions in recent years, going through five chancellors during Van der Bellen's first term.

After conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s governing coalition with the Freedom Party collapsed in scandal in 2019, the president appointed an interim Cabinet of non-partisan experts under Brigitte Bierlein, then the head of the Constitutional Court.

Austria’s top politicians trooped in and out of Van der Bellen’s Hofburg palace again last year after Kurz, who had returned in a new government with the Greens, resigned. The country had three chancellors in two months, with Kurz’s successor, Alexander Schallenberg, giving way within weeks to current Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Early election projections should be available shortly after the polls close at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) Sunday, with a preliminary result expected Sunday evening. Postal ballots will be counted on Monday.

Follow AP's

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. That's according to her wife, Cherelle Griner, who told “CBS Mornings” in an interview aired Thursday that Brittney Griner is afraid of being forgotten by the U.S. Brittney Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Her defense lawyers said Griner had been prescribed cannabis for pain. Cherelle Griner said she fears her wife could be moved to a Russia labor camp.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November.

Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die

Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die

Bodies floated off two Greek islands as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats reached 22, with about a dozen still missing. Residents of the island of Kythira pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs in dramatic rescues after their sailboat broke up on the rocks surrounding the island. Hundreds of miles east, the coast guard on the island of Lesbos said 16 young women, a man and a boy died when their dinghy went down. The deadly incidents further stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, which are locked in a heated dispute over migration and maritime boundaries.

Yacht owned by sanctioned Russian tycoon docks in Hong Kong

Yacht owned by sanctioned Russian tycoon docks in Hong Kong

A superyacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has anchored in Hong Kong this week amid moves by Western governments to seize yachts connected to sanctioned Russian businessmen.

The megayacht Nord, worth over $500 million, arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon after traveling for over a week from Vladivostok, Russia, its last port of call.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News