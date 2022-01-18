Author J.D. Vance running for Senate in Ohio

Many will know J.D. Vance as the author of the bestselling memoir about rural poverty “Hillbilly Elegy.” He's turned away from writing books and is now running for U.S. Senate in the Ohio GOP primary. He's making waves and political enemies on both sides of the aisle, but could he symbolize a new departure for the right? Experts talk about what the Ohio primaries can tell us about the future of conservatism in America.